US to drop 'Do Not Travel' status for J&K? Sergio Gor promises review of advisory

United States ambassador Sergio Gor on Wednesday said the travel advisories for Jammu & Kashmir will be reviewed as the central government and chief minister Omar Abdullah have taken steps to make it a safer place.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in conversation with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI) (ANI)

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“J&K is an important part of India and an incredibly beautiful place. The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often, we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we are going to look at,” said the US envoy after meeting chief minister Omar Abdullah at his Gupkar residence here.

ALSO READ | Pakistan summons US charge d'affaires over Sergio Gor's remarks during J&K visit

US' ‘do not travel’ advisory for J&K

The US state department continues to enforce a Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for J&K, driven by security concerns, especially after the deadly terrorist strike attack in Pahalgam where 25 tourists and a local were killed in April last year. The suggestion of an impending downgrade, however, reflects Washington’s growing confidence in the region’s stabilising security climate.

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{{^usCountry}} “New Delhi, the chief minister here, and the government here, we believe, have made some incredible steps to keep this area safer and make it more secure. So we will be looking at whether the travel warnings recommended by the US are something that should be downgraded. This is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty and opportunity that exists here,” added Gor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “New Delhi, the chief minister here, and the government here, we believe, have made some incredible steps to keep this area safer and make it more secure. So we will be looking at whether the travel warnings recommended by the US are something that should be downgraded. This is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty and opportunity that exists here,” added Gor. {{/usCountry}}

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The US envoy said he discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities between the two nations.

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“Appreciated the opportunity to meet with Jammu & Kashmir chief minister @OmarAbdullah and to learn more about his priorities. We discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities that would mutually benefit both of our nations,” Gor wrote on X soon after meeting the CM.

The US ambassador went straight to the Dal Lake for a ‘shikara ride’ after meeting Omar. He was accompanied by his security personnel and officials from the US Embassy. Gor boarded the ‘shikara’ near the Nehru Park and enjoyed the ride for about an hour.

What it could mean for J&K

The review of the travel advisory by the US could be a major boost for the tourism sector in Kashmir. Ahead of the meeting with the US ambassador, Omar told reporters that the US ambassador was visiting J&K after a long time. “I will try to listen to him. He is also coming to listen to me,” he said, adding that the problems faced by J&K have nothing to do with him. “Our problems won’t be solved by Washington. All our problems should be solved by the Centre,” Omar said, adding that he does not have a habit of complaining to the ambassador of another country.

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Earlier, former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had urged the US ambassador to withdraw the travel advisory for US citizens visiting Kashmir. “The least the US Ambassador Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia can do is review and withdraw the highest level travel advisory against visiting Kashmir,” Mehbooba wrote on X.

On Thursday, the US ambassador will fly to Leh-Ladakh, where he will hold meetings with officials. (With agency inputs)