Chandigarh administration mulls one-time settlement scheme

In a move to give relief to around 8000 traders in the city, UT administration is considering bringing a one-time settlement scheme(OTS) pertaining to pending Value Added Tax (VAT) cases on the pattern of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The official said the administration would also set a time limit for the settlement of old cases under the OTS scheme (HT Files)

An official of the Excise and Taxation Department was preparing a proposal to settle old VAT cases. The proposal will soon be sent to the UT administration. The decision will be implemented after the approval of the administrator. The official said the administration would also set a time limit for the settlement of old cases under the OTS scheme. Apart from traders and industrialists, there are many contractors whose VAT cases are pending. Under the scheme, the administration would exempt interest and pending tax. The official said the department was also studying the policy adopted in Punjab and other states.

Recently, a delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) called on finance secretary Vijay N Jade and demanded an OTS scheme for all pending VAT assessment cases on the pattern of Punjab. Charanjiv Singh, president of CBM said they have been demanding implementation of the OTS scheme for outstanding dues to dispose of old VAT assessment cases on Punjab pattern. Traders said since the Punjab Sales Tax Act was in force in Chandigarh, the administration should adopt the OTS scheme of the Punjab government.

