Chandigarh notifies rules for recruitment of constables

The UT administration on Friday notified the Recruitment Rules 2023 regarding Constable Group C. Chandigarh administration on Friday notified the Recruitment Rules 2023 regarding Constable Group C. (HT File)

According to the notification issued by the home department, 5% sports quota has also been fixed in the recruitment of constables for the first time. These recruitment rules have been made for both female and male categories. Provisions have been made regarding direct recruitment to the posts of constables.

As per the notification, 90% of the posts will be filled through competitive recruitment, 5% on compassionate grounds and the sports quota has been fixed at 5%. Apart from this, 18% is reserved for SC candidates, 27% for OBC, and 10% for economically weaker sections. The provisions for deciding the sports quota will be decided in the sports policy to be issued by the UT administration very soon.