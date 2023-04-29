Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh notifies rules for recruitment of constables

Chandigarh notifies rules for recruitment of constables

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 29, 2023 04:33 AM IST

According to the notification issued by the home department, 5% sports quota has also been fixed in the recruitment of constables for the first time. These recruitment rules have been made for both female and male categories. Provisions have been made regarding direct recruitment to the posts of constables.

The UT administration on Friday notified the Recruitment Rules 2023 regarding Constable Group C.

As per the notification, 90% of the posts will be filled through competitive recruitment, 5% on compassionate grounds and the sports quota has been fixed at 5%. Apart from this, 18% is reserved for SC candidates, 27% for OBC, and 10% for economically weaker sections. The provisions for deciding the sports quota will be decided in the sports policy to be issued by the UT administration very soon.

