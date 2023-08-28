UT to showcase masterpieces at National Gallery of Modern Art

The UT Administration is set to exhibit its collection of sculptures and miniatures at Jaipur House, National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi in September 2023, as a part of Union ministry of culture’s exhibition under India’s G 20 presidency.

The exhibition, titled as "Roots and routes: Past, present and continuous".

The exhibition, titled as “Roots and routes: Past, present and continuous”, is curated by Raghvendra Singh, a consultant for the government of India, who focuses on the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

According to the issued press release, the Government Museum and Art Gallery located in Sector 10, Chandigarh, will showcase 19 Gandhara sculptures, 3 terracotta sculptures from Akhnoor, 2 Buddhist metal sculptures from Nagapattinam, and 2 Pahari miniature paintings, in the exhibition.

The National Museum, New Delhi, will serve as the central agency for managing aspects like insurance and transportation.

