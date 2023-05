The UT administration has declared May 23 as a public holiday in all government offices/ boards /corporations/ institutions including industrial establishments under it on account of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev.

The public holiday has been announced on account of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev. (HT File Photo)

