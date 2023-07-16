Second seat-allotment list for Chandigarh colleges out

UT department of higher education has released the second provisional seat-allotment list for admission in BCom BBA and BCA courses in the city’s 11 colleges. Those allotted seats as per the list will have to appear for online counselling, starting Monday.

The admissions for BSc courses, medical and non-medical, will now be conducted at the respective colleges. The allotments are on the basis of merit list and candidates’ college of choice. The percentage for merit list takes into account students’ Class 12 performances, with extra marks awarded for participation in activities such as NCC and NSS, among others.

Out of the total seats, 85% are reserved for students who have completed Class 12 from UT schools.

In the second list, for BCom, the cut-off for non-UT pool is 108.20%, a slight decrease from the 109.4% in the first seat-allotment list. It is highest among the three courses in the latest list.

For UT pool, cut-off for BCom has dropped to 49.4%, as compared to 70.74% in the first list.

For BCA, non-UT pool cut-off stands at 103.2%, down from 105.2% in the previous list. For UT pool, it is 73%, down from 78.58% in the first list.

For BBA, those from non-UT pool need to secure over 94.33% to get a seat, as compared to 95% in the first list. It continues to remain the most sought-after centralised course among UT students, with cut-off at 77.26%.

In case of any discrepancy with regard to documents uploaded, applicants have to clear it on or before 12 pm on Sunday.

A total of 2,791 seats, 1,511 in BCom, 749 in BCA and 531 in BBA, were in fray as per the department’s vacancy list after the first round of seat-allocation. Of the 11 colleges participating in the centralised admissions, five are government institutions and six are privately managed.

