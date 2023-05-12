Chandigarh: St Kabir sends out circular to parents after derecognition

A day after St Kabir Public School,Sector 26, was derecognised by the UT education department for not admitting 23 children under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota, the school issued a circular to the students’ parents on Thursday.

St Kabir Public School had participated in the centralised draw of lots for EWS students held by the Chandigarh administration this year, but refused to admit 23 students allotted to the school. (HT File Photo)

In the circular issued by school administrator Gurpreet Singh Bakshi, the school has assured parents that they will take every possible measure to safeguard the interest of its students and staff. The school will also release a public notice shortly to apprise parents of their stance on this issue.

Speaking about this, Bakshi said, “We will approach the court regarding the issue. The matter is already pending in the Supreme Court and we will take legal opinion before taking the next step.”

Bakshi said the parents had been very supportive and many former students of the school had also gotten in touch over what they can do to help. “We got so much support from everyone but let the law take its course,” he added.

St Kabir had participated in the centralised draw of lots for EWS students held by the UT administration this year, but refused to admit 23 students allotted to the school.

Found violating the norms, the school was issued a show-cause notice by the education department on April 12, directing the school to admit EWS students by 5 pm on April 17, failing which legal action will be initiated under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

After not finding the school’s response satisfactory, the department on Wednesday revoked the school’s recognition.

Parents not worried about recent order

While the UT education department has derecognised the school, students have been allowed to complete the current academic session and sit for the board exams. However, they will be shifted to government schools with their parents’ consent for the next academic session.

Parents, however, are not troubled about these developments. A parent, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We heard the news on Wednesday night but most parents are not alarmed by this. The administration has given the school one month’s time and even looking at the school’s past record of dealing with the administration we are convinced that no concrete action will be taken.” The parent added that the end of the session is too far and none of the parents have deliberated about shifting schools in their WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms.

ISA to apprise court of the action

The Independent Schools’ Association (ISA) of which St Kabir is also a part will take note of the developments and apprise the Punjab and Haryana high court of the administration’s actions in their next hearing for their case related to EWS admissions which will be held on May 18.

Speaking about this, ISA president HS Mamik said, “There is already an interim order in the matter and the department has gone beyond their authority. It owes crores of rupees to various private schools and we will not have any problem in admitting EWS students if the department give us some confirmation that these dues will be paid.”