Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UT, DRDO officials discuss developing Chandigarh as hub of anti-drone technology, cyber security centre
chandigarh news

UT, DRDO officials discuss developing Chandigarh as hub of anti-drone technology, cyber security centre

UT officials held a high-level meeting with senior representatives of the DRDO on making Chandigarh as a hub of anti-drone technology and regional cyber security centre
Chandigarh will be developed as a hub of anti-drone technology and regional cyber security centre. This was decided at a meeting between UT officials and senior representatives of the DRDO. (AFP File Photo/ Representational image)
Chandigarh will be developed as a hub of anti-drone technology and regional cyber security centre. This was decided at a meeting between UT officials and senior representatives of the DRDO. (AFP File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The city beautiful will be developed as a hub of anti-drone technology and regional cyber security centre.

On Thursday, UT officials held a high-level meeting with senior representatives of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the subject.

The DRDO officials made a presentation on the prospects of drone attacks and how to proceed to deal with these.

“Even though the city has no specific threat from the drone technology, the region has been facing dangers of the drone technology in the recent past. We want to lead the way in the region in developing anti-drone technologies,” said UT adviser Dharam Pal.

The administration is also working on setting a cyber-security headquarters in Chandigarh to deal with any kind of cyber-crimes. “We are in touch with the ministry of home affairs on establishing the cyber security headquarters in Chandigarh,” Pal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out