Chandigarh Class 11 admissions: Apply for 2nd counselling by August 8

The UT education department has extended the last date to apply for the second counselling for admission in Class 11 at city’s government schools from August 4 to August 8.

The seats will first be offered to students from government schools of Chandigarh and then to those of other schools. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The merit list, meanwhile, will still be displayed on August 10. UT director, school education (DSE), Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the new deadline will allow students more time to apply for second counselling.

Education department officials shared the results of Class 10 compartment exams were also expected to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by then.

There are a total 1,750 students who have been offered seats in Class 11 and who also had to appear for compartment exams. If they fail to clear the exams, the seats will be declared vacant.

Students can submit their applications on https://nltchd.info/utcouns/

5,499 applications received

Till now, the department has received 5,499 applications for the second counselling. Out of this, 2,799 applications are migration cases, where the student has already got admission but wishes to change their school or stream.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are 2,546 students who did not get any seat in the first counselling and will be hoping to get a seat now. Besides, there are 154 fresh applications, primarily from students who have cleared Class 10 from the National Institute of Open Schooling, the results for which were declared late.

The applicants will vie for 1,711 vacant seats, including 357 non-medical, 125 medical, 304 commerce, 378 humanities and 547 in different skill courses.

The seats will first be offered to students from government schools of Chandigarh and then to those of other schools. It is expected that all 378 vacant seats in humanities will be filled by government school students.

This is the first year when 85% of the total seats have been reserved for students who had passed out of government schools of Chandigarh, while those from private schools and from other states will compete for the leftover 15% seats. A student had gone to the Punjab and Haryana high court regarding this and the matter remains sub-judice. It was last heard on July 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department will also look into holding a third counselling for the remaining seats based on the response received in second counselling and if are seats remain vacant.