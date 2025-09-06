UT education department mandates safety audits of all schools after heavy rains

In response to the recent spell of heavy rains in the city, the UT education department has directed all schools in Chandigarh to carry out mandatory infrastructure and safety inspections. These inspections must be completed before schools reopen on Monday, and any unsafe areas must be immediately cordoned off. If the premises are deemed unsafe, schools have been advised not to reopen until corrective action is taken. As per a circular issued by the department, all school heads/principals have to carry out a thorough inspection of their premises. (HT FIle Photo)

As per a circular issued by the department, all school heads/principals have to carry out a thorough inspection of their premises. It will cover the building and structural safety which will include inspecting the classrooms, roofs, and corridors for seepage, cracks, or weakened structures. They will have to ensure boundary walls and school gates are firm and not at risk of collapse.

They will have to examine all wiring, switchboards and equipment for exposure to moisture and ensure that generators, inverters, and UPS systems are safe and properly grounded. To check waterlogging and drainage, they will have to check playgrounds, assembly areas, and open spaces for water accumulation and clear drains and ensure free flow of rainwater to prevent stagnation.

They will have to ensure that toilets and washrooms are functional and not flooded, apart from maintaining cleanliness to prevent mosquito breeding and waterborne diseases, and providing safe drinking water while ensuring that storage tanks are covered. They will also have to inspect school buses and vans for functional brakes, wipers, headlights, and tires.

In view of the large number of trees in Chandigarh, all schools must also conduct a thorough inspection of trees within and around the school premises. Particular attention will be given to overgrown, leaning, or partially uprooted trees that may fall during heavy winds or rains. Schools must go for immediate pruning or removal of dangerous branches/trees in consultation with the forest/horticulture department or the municipal corporation. No student activities should be conducted under or near unsafe trees until they are secured. Schools must also conduct mock drills for evacuation in case of emergencies.

A compliance report on the inspection and corrective measures undertaken must be submitted to the district education officer (DEO) in the case of government schools, to the management or school committee for private schools and aided schools and to the central government authorities in the case of central government schools.

Meanwhile, the department had announced a comprehensive school audit as well for the schools in August. As per UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar many of the schools have already conducted this and they are working in coordination with the engineering wing of the UT to address any shortcomings highlighted.