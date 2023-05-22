Chandigarh education department to hold EWS draw of lots for leftover seats

After conducting a centralised draw of lots for economically weaker section (EWS) students, the UT education department is set to hold a second centralised draw of lots to adjust the remaining seats. The seats were left vacant and disputed after it was found that the students who had applied for the seats had used fake documents and were either not residents of Chandigarh or didn’t qualify for the EWS category. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The date is yet to be finalised but the second round will be held soon so that students can start classes by the time summer vacations get over in various private schools of the city.

As per UT education department officials, there are at least 63 disputed seats and 66 vacant seats out of 885 seats that were offered when the first round of counselling was held on March 10.

The seats were left vacant and disputed after it was found that the students who had applied for the seats had used fake documents and were either not residents of Chandigarh or didn’t qualify for the EWS category. The department will take action under Right to Education (RTE) Act in such cases.

Meanwhile, before announcing the date for the second round of admissions, the department will do a fresh count of the vacant seats.

Director school education (DSE) Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said another centralised draw of lots along previous lines will be held soon. The 23 students who were allotted St Kabir Public School in Sector 26 but were later not admitted by the institute will also be allowed to participate in the second round and get re-allotted one of the vacant seats. The department has also extended the option to their parents of adjusting them in the city’s government schools.

Class 11 admissions in govt schools to start from May 23

After the declaration of the Class 10 results, the admissions for Class 11 are set to open from May 23 onwards as per the education department officials. Although a detailed notification regarding this is yet to be issued by the department, this is the first time that 85% of the seats will be reserved for those who passed Class 10 from government schools. Students who shifted from private schools to government schools will also be eligible for the remaining 15% seats.

As many as 13,875 seats will be available in Class 11 across 42 government senior secondary schools out of which 11,794 seats will be reserved for government school students.