Liquor contractor put on notice for opening vend in CHB flats

The UT excise and taxation department has issued a notice to a liquor contractor for setting up a retail liquor vend by merging two Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flats at Mauli Jagran.

The excise and taxation department has also informed CHB to take necessary action for misuse of the residential premises. (HT Photo)

In the notice served on M/s AK Enterprises, the successful bidder for Vend Code 84 at Mauli Jagran for 2023-24, the department stated, “During site verification of newly allotted liquor vends, it has been noticed that you have opened a retail sale liquor vend at dwelling units 1880 and 1881, Mauli Jagran, which is not conforming to the provisions of the Excise Policy 2023-24.”

Under the policy, licences for liquor vends will be granted only for SCO/SCF/shop/booth, etc, in sectors, industrial areas, NAC and rehabilitation colonies. No vend can be opened in a residential dwelling unit or any non-commercial premises.

“For not confirming to the provisions of the Excise Policy, the retail sale liquor vend licence will not be granted at the said location. Hence, you are directed to shift your vend immediately to an appropriate location as per the policy,” stated the department, and added that the new location must comply with the policy’s provisions and guidelines.

As per the policy, in case a successful bidder fails to arrange suitable/eligible premises within 30 days from the date of allotment, 15% of bid money paid as security will be forfeited and e-bids will be invited again after re-fixing the reserve price.

Meanwhile, the department has also informed CHB to take necessary action for misuse of the residential premises.

Notably, CHB, in 2022-23, had also issued show-cause notices for allotment cancellation of dwelling units 1880 and 1881 at Mauli Jagran for different violations, including using the premises for commercial purpose for operating a liquor vend.

Thereafter, the excise department had directed the liquor contractor, M/s Pawan Kumar, to relocate the vend. However, the licensee approached the Punjab and Haryana high court that granted a stay on the directions to shift the vend on October 29, 2022. The case will come up for hearing on April 27.

