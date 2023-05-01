Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh forest department begins cleaning of Sukhna Choe

Chandigarh forest department begins cleaning of Sukhna Choe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 01, 2023 01:49 AM IST

Giving details, an official said the cleaning work is being carried out in Manimajra area under the forest department jurisdiction while cleaning of the remaining area would be carried by the engineering department

The UT forest department has begun the cleaning work of Sukhna Choe in Manimajra block ahead of the monsoon to avoid flooding.The work to clean the choe will be done at a cost of 1.37 crore

Tenders have been floated for clearance of the Sukhna Choe bed to make it polythene waste and other unwanted weeds free (HT File Photo)

Tenders have been floated for clearance of the Sukhna Choe bed to make it polythene waste and other unwanted weeds free.

Giving details, an official said the cleaning work is being carried out in Manimajra area under the forest department jurisdiction while cleaning of the remaining area would be carried by the engineering department.

The official said the wild grass would be removed so that it does not come in the way of water during the rainy season. Along with this, protection of the plantation on the sides of the choe against weather and insects would also be carried out.

If the cleaning work is not taken up, it could lead to flooding in the Baltana area of Mohali district.

On August 23, 2020, the excess water released from Sukhna Lake caused havoc in Baltana and other parts of Zirakpur. The water came gushing into the Baltana, partially submerging a police post, marriage palaces, a municipal park, dairies and the cremation ground.

After passing through the city, the Sukhna Choe water entered Ghaggar river near Zirakpur.

monsoon cost flooding protection mohali district zirakpur sukhna lake cremation ground
May 01, 2023
