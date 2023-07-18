Chandigarh planning to set up four more Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Aiming to provide cost-effective generic medicines to more population, the UT health department has set forth plans to set up four more Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Chandigarh. Chandigarh health department is actively searching for suitable spaces at the civil hospitals in Sector 22, Sector 45, Manimajra, and the government hospital in Sector 48 to set up the four new Jan Aushadhi Kendras. (HT File Photo)

Currently, the city has four Jan Aushadhi Kendras, with two located at PGIMER and one each at GMCH-32 and GMSH-16. To establish additional centres, the health department is actively searching for suitable spaces at the civil hospitals in Sector 22, Sector 45, Manimajra, and the government hospital in Sector 48.

The Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is a central government initiative that aims to provide affordable and quality medicines to the public. It is facilitated through specialised centres called Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendras.

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India, department of pharmaceuticals, Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, is ensuring quality assurance of Jan Aushadhi medicines through strict two-tier testing from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories-accredited labs after procurement from World Health Organization Good Manufacturing Practices-certified companies

In a notice to the health department, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg emphasised that the primary goal of Jan Aushadhi Kendras was to provide affordable and high-quality generic medicines to the public.

“Individuals or firms currently operating a chemist shop at a specific health facility should not be permitted to participate in the bidding process for Jan Aushadhi Kendra at that particular location,” added Garg.

Garg suggested that NGOs and primary agricultural credit societies should be motivated to participate in the establishment of the kendras. Additionally, private health institutions are encouraged to open Jan Aushadhi Kendras within their hospital premises, expanding access to affordable generic medicines.

Director-principal of GMCH-32, and the health and family welfare director have been instructed to proactively ensure the smooth operation of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in their respective hospitals.

Garg acknowledged that certain individuals, including chemist shop owners within the premises and some officials have been reported for trying to impede the success of Jan Aushadhi Kendras. He emphasised the need for stringent and exemplary actions to be taken against such vested interests. Garg will review the status of action taken after about 15 days.

Recently, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal also advocated for the utilisation of generic medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras and Amrit Pharmacy as they offer bona fide and cost-effective alternatives to branded drugs.

