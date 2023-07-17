Garg requests to be relieved of health secy post

Writes to UT adviser; was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh on June 8 On the other hand, UT adviser Dharam Pal said Garg can only be relieved once the new officer joins duty. (HT Photo)

Over a month after he was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg has written to UT adviser Dharam Pal, requesting to be relieved of his duties.

A 2008-batch IAS officer, Garg was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on June 8, but continues to serve in Chandigarh.

The officer recently wrote two letters to the UT adviser, requesting to be relieved of his duties, citing that it was not appropriate to hold the post when he had already been transferred to another location.

On the other hand, UT adviser Dharam Pal said Garg can only be relieved once the new officer joins duty.

Earlier, after receiving his transfer orders, Garg had written a letter to the MHA, requesting a change in his place of posting from a “hard area” to a “regular area”. However, his request was rejected.

Apart from holding the post of secretary, health, medical education and research, UT, Garg is also the chief executive officer of the Chandigarh Housing Board.

Notably, in June, MHA had also ordered the transfer of Ajay Chagti, a 2010-batch IAS officer, from Arunachal Pradesh to Chandigarh, and Hari Kallikkat, a 2018-batch IAS officer, from Andaman and Nicobar to Chandigarh. But both officers have yet to be relieved from their respective positions.

