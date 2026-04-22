UT: Mann hardsells state as business hub in Holland

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday held a series of engagements in the Netherlands to strengthen economic cooperation and foster people-to-people connections. A road show, organised in Hague city to promote the state as a destination for business and setting up industry, witnessed participation from industry leaders, business representatives and stakeholders from Netherlands.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann meets olympian and Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander, in Amsterdam on Tuesday. (X/ANI Photo)

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The CM invited global investors with a slogan to “come, invest and grow in Punjab. During interaction with the Netherlands India Chamber of Commerce and Trade (NICCT), led by its chairperson Edith Nordmann, the CM batted for enhancing bilateral business promotion between Punjab and the Netherlands.

He also highlighted Punjab’s strategic focus on value addition, export-led growth and integration with global supply chains, particularly in sectors such as food processing and manufacturing. Mann invited NICCT to play a role in connecting Punjab with Dutch enterprises and facilitating sector-specific business delegations.

He underscored the state government’s proactive and reform-oriented approach towards investment promotion and ease of doing business, adding that the Industrial Policy 2026 is one of the most competitive in the country.

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{{^usCountry}} He also apprised the delegates about the effectiveness of the fast track Punjab Portal in ensuring single-window clearances and time-bound approvals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also apprised the delegates about the effectiveness of the fast track Punjab Portal in ensuring single-window clearances and time-bound approvals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CM also interacted with members of the Punjabi diaspora during a community engagement programme. He acknowledged the contributions of the Indian community in the Netherlands towards strengthening bilateral relations through cultural and economic linkages. This was the fourth day of the CM’s five-day visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM also interacted with members of the Punjabi diaspora during a community engagement programme. He acknowledged the contributions of the Indian community in the Netherlands towards strengthening bilateral relations through cultural and economic linkages. This was the fourth day of the CM’s five-day visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, chief secretary KAP Sinha, ambassador to Netherlands Kumar Tuhin and others were present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, chief secretary KAP Sinha, ambassador to Netherlands Kumar Tuhin and others were present. {{/usCountry}}

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