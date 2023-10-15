UT MC planning to procure triple bins worth 1 crore

To maintain cleanliness in the market areas and ensure proper segregation of waste, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is planning to procure more ‘triple bins’ at a cost of ₹1 crore.

The civic body said that as many as 1,500 triple bins will be placed in the markets to facilitate proper segregation into three different categories.

“The market areas in the city have been facing challenges related to waste management, including broken beans, improper waste, segregation and garbage spillage. Therefore, there is a need to provide a solution to these issues by increasing number of bins and replacing the damaged ones”, the civic body said in the agenda, which will be placed before the house during the general house meeting on October 17, for approval.

The MC officials further said that an assessment of the market areas has been conducted to determine requirements and optimal locations for placement of bins.

Keeping in view of the footfall in the market areas, as many as 200 sets of triple bins will be installed in city’s Sectors 34, 35 and 43. In sector 22 alone, 80 triple bins will be installed. Further in Sectors 47, 31, 32 and 33, a total of 165 bins will be installed.

‘Firm to start manual sweeping in Manimajra, erstwhile villages from Nov 1’

Amid staff shortage, the UT MC hired a private firm to do geographic information system (GIS)-based mechanised and manual sweeping in Manimajra and 13 villages. At present, the MC’s staff conducts the manual sweeping in the area but due to staff shortage, the employees will be shifted to city’s northern sectors to maintain cleanliness. “Manual sweeping will start from November 1 whereas tenders are being floated to get mechanised machines to start GIS-based mechanized sweeping soon”, said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra

