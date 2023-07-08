Chandigarh: 13 stolen two-wheelers recovered with arrest of two

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 08, 2023 12:48 AM IST

UT police arrest two men, including a proclaimed offender, for vehicle theft in Chandigarh. 13 stolen two-wheelers recovered, solving 7 cases.

The operation cell of UT police has arrested two men, including a proclaimed offender (PO), for vehicle lifting and recovered 13 stolen two-wheelers from them, solving seven cases of vehicle theft in Chandigarh.

The accused, Vikram Singh, 27, from Lalru and Deepak, 24 from Balongi, work as labourers in Mohali. As per records, Deepak was declared a PO in a snatching case from November 2019, registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Vikram was caught from near the Manimajra Sports Complex on Wednesday. He was in the area to sell a stolen bike that was impounded.

During interrogation, Vikram revealed that he had stolen several vehicles that were hidden at different locations. Police produced him before a court on Thursday and he was sent to two-day police custody. On his disclosure, five more motorcycles and three Honda Activa scooters were recovered.

Deepak was arrested from near the Sector 56 power grid. A total of four two-wheelers were recovered on his confession.

