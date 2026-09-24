Chandigarh resident duped of 30 lakh by fraudster posing as CBI official

A resident of Sector 22-B was duped of ₹30 lakh after he received a call by an unknown person who claimed to be an official with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the police, the victim, a retired employee of State Bank of India (SBI) received a call on September 9 by the accused who claimed to be a CBI official. (HT File)

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According to the police, the victim, a retired employee of State Bank of India (SBI) received a call on September 9 by the accused who claimed to be a CBI official. The accused said that he had arrested a man Sandeep in a money laundering case with ₹1 crore and alleged that ₹22 lakh of the total amount belongs to the victim and added that he had an arrest warrant for him. The victim was threatened and he sent ₹22 lakh to the accused. A total of nearly ₹30 lakh was sent in multiple transactions. When the accused asked for more money, the victim informed his son who suspected the matter as fraud and contacted police.

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{{^usCountry}} A case under IT Act and Sections, 308(2) (extortion), 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(3) (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 338 (forgery), 340(2) (using a forged document as genuine) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. The accused is yet to be arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under IT Act and Sections, 308(2) (extortion), 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(3) (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 338 (forgery), 340(2) (using a forged document as genuine) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. The accused is yet to be arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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In another incident, a Sector 34 resident alleged that on September 7, she received a message issuing a traffic challan with a link to pay for it. She downloaded an .apk file which she immediately deleted from her phone. However, on September 13 she received messages that ₹ lakh had been withdrawn from her bank account. A cheating case has been registered at the cyber crime police station.

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