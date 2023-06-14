Coming up, info screens at all Chandigarh bus queue shelters

As part of the intelligent transportation system, the UT transport department has started installing passenger information screens at all bus queue shelters that it expects to complete by October-end. Chandigarh has 416 bus queue shelters. (HT Photo)

The screens will provide passengers information about bus timetable and estimated time of arrival.

The city has 416 bus queue shelters. The UT engineering department is in the process of constructing 209 new shelters, of which 102 have been completed. The design of the shelters is in sync with the intelligent transportation system (ITS) to be adopted by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU).

UT transport director Pradhuman Singh said, “Last year, we installed information screens at 50 bus queue shelters and now installation has begun at the remaining shelters. We will be completing the project by October-end, as the UT engineering department will also be completing construction work of the remaining new shelters by then.”

The UT transport had launched ITS for local buses in August 2021. Costing around ₹25 crore, the project has been sponsored by the World Bank.

Commuters in the tricity are able to get real-time information on movement of buses, and timings of their arrival and departure through the Tricity Bus app. The project has been implemented on 358 CTU buses running on 59 routes in the tricity.

These buses are equipped with security measures like CCTV cameras and panic button. A grievance redressal management system has also been established.