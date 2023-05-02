Chandigarh logs mere 2% jump in GST collection in April

The UT has witnessed a growth of just 2% in gross goods and services tax (GST) collection for April in comparison to the revenue generated during the corresponding period last year.

Chandigarh had recorded a jump of 10.09% in the GST collection in March. The revenue collection settled at ₹ 202 crore, which was ₹ 18 crore more than ₹ 184 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

According to the ministry of finance, the collection for April stood at ₹255 crore which is ₹6 crore more than ₹249 crore collected during the same month last year.

In comparison, the city had recorded a jump of 10.09% in the GST collection in March. The revenue collection settled at ₹202 crore, which was ₹18 crore more than ₹184 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection for February had witnessed an increase of just 5%, which stood at ₹188 crore, which was ₹10 crore higher than ₹178 crore collected during corresponding period in 2022.

After witnessing a marginal fall in November 2022, the gross GST collection in December last year jumped to 33% against the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2021.

The revenue generation for December 2022 stood at ₹218 crore, which is ₹54 crore more than ₹164 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

For the first time in 2022-23 fiscal, the gross GST collection for November had dropped by 3% in comparison to the revenue earned during the same month in 2021. The collection stood at ₹175 crore, which was ₹5 crore lower than ₹180 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

In October last year, the UT had registered 28% growth in GST collection, which stood at ₹203 crore, 45 crore higher than ₹158 crore collected during corresponding period in 2021.

In September 2022, the UT saw a 35% jump in GST collection at ₹206 crore, making it 54 crore higher than ₹152 crore revenue generated in the previous year.

In May last year, an increase of 29% in collection was seen as the city generated ₹167 crore, which was 37 crore more than ₹130 crore mopped up during the same period in 2021.

In April 2022, the collection saw a 22% jump. The UT had generated ₹249 crore revenue against ₹203 crore collected during the same month the previous year.

The finance ministry did not release the state- wise data for January this year.