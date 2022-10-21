Utsav Bains is NCB special public prosecutor

Lawyer Utsav Bains has been appointed as special public prosecutor of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its headquarters in New Delhi.

His appointment has been notified for three years. Bains is also counsel for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) before Apex Court and also for the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) for Delhi high court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Panjab University alumnus, Bains is the grandson of late justice Ajit Singh Bains of Punjab and Haryana high court, and son of senior advocate and noted criminal lawyer Rajwinder Singh Bains.