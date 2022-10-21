Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Utsav Bains is NCB special public prosecutor

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 02:29 AM IST

Lawyer Utsav Bains has been appointed as special public prosecutor of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its headquarters in New Delhi

Bains is also counsel for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) before Apex Court and also for the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) for Delhi high court. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Lawyer Utsav Bains has been appointed as special public prosecutor of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its headquarters in New Delhi.

His appointment has been notified for three years. Bains is also counsel for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) before Apex Court and also for the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) for Delhi high court.

A Panjab University alumnus, Bains is the grandson of late justice Ajit Singh Bains of Punjab and Haryana high court, and son of senior advocate and noted criminal lawyer Rajwinder Singh Bains.

