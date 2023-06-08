Chandigarh: Man let off in murder case as victim’s father turns hostile

Observing that the prosecution had utterly failed to prove the charges against the accused, a local court has acquitted an Uttar Pradesh man accused of murdering a Sector-40 resident in 2019.

The accused, Pardasi, alias Chachu, aged 50, hails from Pancham Parva village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district. He was booked on the complaint of the victim’s father, a resident of Sector 40, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/Purestock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, Pardasi, alias Chachu, aged 50, hails from Pancham Parva village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district.

He was booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-39 police station on November 6, 2019, on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The father, Shri Ram, had told the police that on November 5, 2019, his son Satya Narayan bought a liquor bottle, which he shared with Pardasi and Fauji at the former’s hutment. After some time, his son bought more liquor. Later, he heard his son’s screams, and saw Pardasi and Fauji assaulting his son.

He told the police that Pardasi hit his son’s head with stone. His son was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where doctors declared him dead. On his statement, police had booked Pardasi for murder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, during trial, the father did not identify the accused.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Anshu Shukla held that the entire prosecution story relied upon the testimony of the deceased’s father and brother Sonu, who were star witnesses, but had not supported the prosecution version.

The court held that Shri Ram did not identify the accused and also categorically stated that he did not know the assailants, as the incident did not take place in his presence. He was cross-examined at length by the additional public prosecutor.

“In these circumstances, there is virtually no evidence on record to link the accused with the crime. Even if taken on their face value, the alleged disclosure statements and resultant recoveries are not sufficient by themselves to bring home the guilt to the accused,” the court said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Holding that the evidence available on record was not sufficient to connect the accused with the offence, the court acquitted Pardasi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON