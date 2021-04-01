Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Uttar Pradesh man arrested for burglary at Chandigarh salon
chandigarh news

Uttar Pradesh man arrested for burglary at Chandigarh salon

Was declared a proclaimed offender in three cases and already has 17 FIRs registered against him at different police stations of Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 02:29 AM IST
During sustained interrogation, he told the police that he had committed a burglary in a medical store of Sector 22 in 2017. (Representational picture)

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the case of burglary that took place in Sector 35 on March 1 with the arrest of an Uttar Pradesh man.

The accused is Pawan Kumar, 29, a native of Amethi. He was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in three cases and already has 17 FIRs registered against him at different police stations in the city.

On March 1, Franky Barua, owner of De La Tierra Salon in Sector 35, had reported theft of a laptop and cash up to 7,000. The accused had entered the shop by breaking its bathroom window from the backside.

The police said Pawan was arrested from Sector 35 and the stolen laptop has been recovered from him.

As per the cops, Pawan is a habitual criminal and commits burglaries when he needs money for his daily needs. He used to stay at Sector-17 bus stand or in nearby markets.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man gets 22,000 relief as matrimonial agency fails to find groom for daughter

Panjab University engineering student lands 31-lakh job with Google

Major fire at Dadumajra dumping ground leaves many breathless

PGIMER doctor alleges ragging by colleague, resigns

During sustained interrogation, he told the police that he had committed a burglary in a medical store of Sector 22 in 2017.

After scrutinising his records, the police said, it came to the fore that Pawan was declared a PO in three cases — two cases registered at Sector-36 police station in 2008 and 2017 and one at Mauli Jagran in 2010.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP