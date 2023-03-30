Vacant posts in Haryana sports dept will be filled soon: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the posts of groundsman, watchman-cum-gardener and sweeper will be filled at the earliest through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited and assured that there is no shortage of budget for the sports department.

CM presents ₹ 40 lakh cheque each and offers Group-B post to Nitu and Saweety, gold medal winners in IBA women’s world boxing championship. (Source: Twitter/@mlkhattar)

Presiding over a meeting of the sports department, chief minister Khattar said vacant posts will be filled for the improvement and maintenance of sports infrastructure and directed the officers to ensure all kinds of sports facilities to sportspersons to enhance their performance at national and international-level sports events.

Khattar directed the officials to formulate a scheme to honour the ‘akhadas and khalifas’ involved in grooming sports talents in traditional sports-like wrestling and kabaddi. He said that in the budget, a sportspersons insurance benefit scheme, named after master Chandgi Ram, who brought laurels to Haryana in the wrestling world, was also announced.

Sports director Pankaj Nain apprised the CM that apart from three state-level sports stadiums (Panchkula, Faridabad and Rohtak), there are 21 district sports complexes, 25 sub-divisional stadiums, 163 Rajiv Gandhi Rural Sports Complexes and 245 small-scale sports complexes in the state.

An official spokesperson said the sports department is planning to fill posts of 202 junior coaches, 254 groundsmen and 203 watchmen-cum-gardener-cum-sweeper on contract basis through HKRNL.

Earlier, the CM also honoured Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora, the gold medal winners in IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship.

Khattar also handed over a cheque of ₹40 lakh each and offered letter of Group- B post under the Haryana Outstanding Sportsperson Service Rules to both the sportspersons in a programme organised at his official residence ‘Sant Kabir Kutir’ in Chandigarh.

The CM said that it is a matter of pride for every resident of Haryana that during the past few years, the daughters of the state have not only brought laurels to the state but also to the country in the field of sports.

