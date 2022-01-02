Vaccination for 15-18 group: 650 slots booked in Chandigarh on first day

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After the Chandigarh health department opened online registrations for Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 15 to 18 on Saturday, over 650 vaccination slots out of the 1,200, were booked for the first day of the inoculation
As per union government’s directions, the Chandigarh health department will start inoculating children from January 3. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 03:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As per union government’s directions, the Chandigarh health department will start inoculating children from January 3. As per eligible population projected by the Central Government, there are about 72,000 eligible children in this age group in Chandigarh and 40,000 in Panchkula.

The number of slots booked in Panchkula on the first day was not available, a health official said.

Children are to be administered the Covaxin and registrations can be done by logging on to the Co-Win portal.

