Vaccination, prompt action can prevent rabies: Expert

To commemorate World Rabies Day, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana conducted an awareness drive.

Under the theme “All for 1, One Health for all”, World Rabies Day 2023 underscores the goal of eradicating the fear of rabies by educating communities. (HT PHOTO)

Director of the centre for one health Jasbir Singh Bedi highlighted the significance of this day, which was initiated in 2007 and coincides with the death anniversary of the renowned scientist Louis Pasteur, credited with inventing the first effective rabies vaccine.

Under the theme “All for 1, One Health for all”, World Rabies Day 2023 underscores the goal of eradicating the fear of rabies by educating communities and fostering a one health approach. Vet varsity is taking measures, including expert lectures, engaging with school children to raise rabies awareness, and organising student activities in line with this year’s theme.

Rabies remains a global concern, claiming thousands of lives annually, with a substantial portion of deaths occurring in Asia and Africa. India shoulders a significant burden, contributing a substantial number to the global tally, with around 20,000 deaths annually out 59,000 deaths reported globally.

This viral disease primarily spreads through the saliva of infected animals, typically via bites or scratches. While dogs are the most common source of rabies transmission to humans, other mammals like cats, bats, and wildlife can also carry the virus. Effective rabies prevention necessitates a multifaceted approach involving both pets and humans. Vaccination, particularly in dogs, forms the cornerstone of rabies control, with regular booster shots crucial to maintaining immunity. Additional initiatives, such as stray dog population control, public awareness campaigns, and responsible pet ownership, play pivotal roles in reducing the risk of rabies transmission.

“Emphasising rabies awareness, especially among children, remains crucial for community safety. Encouraging children to promptly report any dog bites or scratches and educating them about the potential risks is essential. In case of a dog bite, immediate and thorough washing of the wound with soap and running water is imperative. Subsequently, consulting a physician promptly for the appropriate vaccination regimen based on the bite category is critical,” added Dr Bedi.

