As the district is witnessing a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases, the vaccination drive has slowed down due to shortage of supply.

The district health department has administered 1,35,118 doses to date, of which 27,388 persons have received the second dose.

Despite a promising start, the vaccine drive has been lagging in the district. Authorities attribute this slowdown to a shortage of vaccine supply and health workers getting overworked and infected with the virus.

Vaccine shortage hits drive in Haryana’s Panchkula district

The authorities are now unsure whether they will be able to expand the vaccination drive among persons in the 18-45 years of age category.

Number of jabs reduced to one-thirds

In the beginning of April, over 3,000 persons were vaccinated daily at around 35 vaccination sites; the number reduced to around 1,000 in the last two days, and even the sites are limited to 14, with only one site for the entire urban Panchkula.

“Covishield is almost over. We are left with around 2,000 doses, which will get over in a day or two. And we have kept Covaxin for people requiring a second dose. We are left with around 11,000 doses,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, immunisation officer, Panchkula.

She added that they were awaiting a stock of vaccines by April 28.

When asked about the reduction in the number of sites, Dr Meenu said this would ensure “the existing doses of vaccine can be used judiciously without much wastage. At the moment, every dose of vaccine matters.”

“Also, most of our staff is testing positive,” she added. This month, 37 health workers have tested positive.

A lot of chaos was witnessed at the community centre in Sector 12 A, which is the only vaccination centre for urban Panchkula. “The load has increased manifold as people from other cities are also approaching Panchkula for vaccination. There is no need to panic,” Dr Meenu said.

