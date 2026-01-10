Vaishno Devi medical college row: No official communication from NMC regarding adjustment of students, says BOPEE chairperson

The J&K board of professional entrance examination (BOPEE) on Friday said that they have not received any official communication form the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding where exactly the 50 students of the first batch are to be adjusted. According to NMC officials, the permission was withdrawn after findings of non-compliance with minimum standards during a surprise inspection and takes immediate effect. (File)

This comes days after the NMC withdrew the Letter of Permission (LoP) granted to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence on Tuesday. According to NMC officials, the permission was withdrawn after findings of non-compliance with minimum standards during a surprise inspection and takes immediate effect.

“As we speak, we have not received any official document or communication from the NMC intimating us as to how and where these 50 students have to be adjusted,” said BOPEE chairperson Dr Minu Mahajan.

Once we receive the directions, we will adjust these students on supernumerary basis within two to three days, she added. “How we can adjust them unless and until we know where exactly the seats have been increased. As per past practice, I believe directions have to come from NMC,” said Dr Mahajan.

“Since it was NMC that allotted the seats and then withdrew them, the directions have to come from it and routed through department of health and medical education,” she said.

She informed that supernumerary seats were usually created for adjusting students in particular colleges for particular year following outcome of litigations in courts.

However, a top official in the health and medical education department claimed that process has been initiated. “We have 10 government medical college in Jammu and Kashmir. After proper counselling and due consideration to merit in descending order followed by choices, the affected students will be adjusted,” he said.

The official said that the process will be looked into minutely and done in right earnest to avoid any legal complication to BOPEE.

In exercise of the powers conferred under the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) withdrew the LoP granted to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence citing certain shortcomings.

However, to safeguard the interests of the students already admitted for the academic year 2025–26, the NMC had stated that state/UT authorities have been authorised to accommodate such students in other medical institutions within the Union territory, as supernumerary seats, in accordance with applicable norms.

The NMC decision had come amid recent controversy over the admission of 42 Muslim students out of a total of 50 in the maiden batch for MBBS course at the medical college. Locals and various Hindu organisations were demanding reservation to Hindu candidates on the grounds that the medical college was made and being largely run out of donations of Hindu devotees at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah has repeatedly assured that the affected students will be adjusted in medical colleges nearest to their homes.