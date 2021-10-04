Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vaishno Devi shrine board CEO takes stock of arrangements
chandigarh news

Vaishno Devi shrine board CEO takes stock of arrangements

Published on Oct 04, 2021 04:14 AM IST
Vaishno Devi shrine board CEO inspected the bathing ghats on the Banganga rivulet and stressed on early completion of the desilting and renovation process. (HT File Photo)
By HT Correspondent

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has geared up to make elaborate arrangements for the facilitation of pilgrims who are expected to visit the holy cave shrine during Navratras beginning from October 7.

The board also took stock of protection and rejuvenation of Banganga.

Shrine board CEO Ramesh Kumar visited the track and reviewed the arrangements besides launching a special sanitation drive.

He also inspected the bathing ghats on the Banganga rivulet and stressed on early completion of the desilting and renovation process. He reiterated his directions to make maximum use of pilgrim-friendly technological interventions to promote protection of the environment and ensuring sanitation and perfect cleanliness in the shrine area. The CEO also emphasised on making the track plastic and polythene free and proposed use of biodegradable corn starch-based polythene as a possible substitute for the environmental preservation.

He also reviewed the arrangements which have been put in place for ensuring enforcement of all precautionary measures vis-à-vis Covid protocols and guidelines.

He said that all routes leading to the holy shrine are fully maintained for the smooth movement of pilgrims apart from ensuring sufficient supplies of provisions, food, and water along the track.

