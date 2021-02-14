Valentine’s Day sales in Chandigarh unaffected despite pandemic

With residents lining up at shops to purchase Valentine’s Day gifts, traders in the city say the Covid pandemic has had little to no effect on sales this year. Diwakar Sahoonja, proprietor of Dewsuns in Sector 11, said sales at his shop were at par with previous years. “Valentine’s Day cards with matching masks are selling like hot cakes. Their starting price is ₹299. Cards with embedded LED lights are a new addition this time. These start from ₹499,” he said

With many outstation students of the city at their native places this year, newly-wed and married couples are the major contributors to the sales, Sahoonja added.

Other shopkeepers have also incorporated Covid-themed gifts. Naveen Rajpal, who owns a gift shop in Sector 46, said they are selling coffee mugs for couples which also come with matching face masks.

Elante Mall has created a Venetian Bridge theme and also come up with a “love lock” initiative, in which couples can put locks with their names on it on special installations at the mall. These will be displayed in various locations throughout the mall even after Valentine’s Day.

Chocolate sales rise

Chocolate sales in the city saw a steep rise as well. Sahoonja said they had heart-shaped chocolates made specially for the occasion, and most of them have been sold. Many major bakeries in the city have also reported high demand.

Rohit Kumar, proprietor of Ovenfresh, said, “The week before Valentine’s day, our sales start to pick up every year, especially for chocolates and other confectionary items. However, the Valentine’s Day tradition in the city has changed. Around a decade back, it was mostly celebrated by younger couples, but it has become a family affair now. With Valentine’s Day on a Sunday this time, we expect more families to show up than couples.”

Flower sales dwindle

However, florists say there has been a dip in sales. Rajesh Bhatia, proprietor of Mehak Florists in Sector 35, said, “Mostly youngsters studying in college and living in PGs gift flowers. But, many of them are at their native places this year. With “Flower Day” and Valentine’s Day both on a Sunday, the enthusiasm faded further, and sales are down by over 50%.”

He added that flowers in the city are mostly procured from Ghazipur, where the supply has been cut off due to the farmers’ protest. Most florists are also facing a shortage of stock and suppliers are charging inflated prices, he said.

Police to maintain vigil

Police have also made preparations to maintain decorum on the roads on Sunday. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP traffic central), Palak Goel said, “Traffic police personnel will be deployed with teams of local police along the “geri route” to take action against those violating traffic norms.”