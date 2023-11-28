Valley reeling under severe power crisis

Kashmir is reeling under an unprecedented power crisis amid the early winter in the Valley. As against the demand of 2,500MW, the supply is limited to a mere 1,200 to 1,500MW. Though the administration had promised to procure additional 500 MW power, the procurement process is not being fast tracked.

A man uses a cell phone torch and walks on a road during a power outage on a cold evening in Srinagar on Monday. (AP)

The crisis has forced leaders of mainstream political parties to question the intentions of the administration. They have even organised protests over the demand.

“If the administration can’t handle this situation, we are ready to help. I am ready to guide the administration to find a solution being a former power minister,” said National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah while addressing a rally in Bandipora last week.

Apart from delay in elections, power crisis is one of the burning issues being highlighted by the political leadership of Kashmir

“We haven’t seen such a worst power crisis in Kashmir. This is a big issue and all political parties should join together to get this issue resolved. India and Pakistan signed Indus Water Treaty and people of J&K are suffering. We should be compensated for the losses which we are facing due to the treaty” said MY Tarigami, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary, who is also spokesperson of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Last week, workers of the Peoples Democratic Party and Congress tried to take out protest demonstration against power crisis, however, police did not allow them to march towards the city centre at Lal Chowk.

Former city mayor and Apni Party leader Muhammad Junaid Azim Mattu also put blame on former rulers without naming anyone. “Let’s be honest — our chronic power woes despite having a hydroelectric power potential of more than 25,000 MW are not because of anyone else but a legacy of decades of misrule, misgovernance and lack of political will and vision by our own twin-family based enterprises,” he wrote on X, formerly twitter.

This summer, despite strong protests, smart meters were installed with the promise of 24-hour power supply, but now Srinagar and other towns are facing up to 12-hour cuts.

Kashmir has a need of 2,200MW for 24-hour power supply and of 1,650 MW to adhere to the four and a half to eight hour curtailment schedule decided. However, the Kashmir Power Development Corporations Limited (KPDLC) is only able to provide 1,400 MW, which necessitates the unscheduled power cuts, according to officials.

