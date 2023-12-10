Valley shivers under sub-zero temperature

The Kashmir valley witnessed bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures during the night with the meteorological department (MeT) predicting the continuation of the dry and cold weather till December 16.

People warm themself during a cold and foggy morning at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The MeT said that all the weather monitoring stations in Kashmir Valley witnessed below zero temperatures with Shopian coldest at -6.3°C on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“The capital Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature -4.4°C, some 3.8° below normal,” said meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir.

“It gets difficult to traverse in the early mornings or evenings on Dal Lake. I think the lake will now start freezing in the coming days,” said Mohammad Amin, a Shikara rower.

“The days remain mostly dry and to some extent sunny, allowing the tourists to go sightseeing,” he said.

The MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather was mainly clear at most places and will continue like that. “Dry and cold weather is likely to continue till December 16. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue at many places of Kashmir division,” he said.

He said that there would be a wet spell on the night of December 16. “There is a possibility of a brief spell of light snow at isolated higher reaches of north and northeastern parts of Kashmir division during the night of December 16,” he said.

The southern tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded a low of -5.5°C while it plunged further in the neighbouring district of Pulwama at -5.8°C.

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara, the mercury settled at -3.4°C while in the ski resort of Gulmarg, the temperature recorded was at a low of -4.2°C.

In the Jammu division, the minimum temperatures recorded were 7.1°C in Jammu city, 0.2°C in Banihal, 2.5°C in Batote, 0.2°C in Bhaderwah and 3.0°C in Ramban.

Independent weather spotter, Faizan Arif said that night temperatures were going to improve in the next two days owing to the arrival of a fresh, weak Western Disturbance.

“A significant dip in night temperatures will be again witnessed on Tuesday night. The Western Disturbance will bring partly cloudy weather conditions on Monday and Tuesday with a chance of light rain/snow in a few areas. Another Western Disturbance is expected around Saturday/Sunday,” he said on X (formerly Twitter) handle.