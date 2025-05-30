Valley to experience stormy weather till weekend

The meteorological department (MeT) has predicted thunderstorms, gusty winds, along with chances of flash floods from Thursday to Saturday in many parts of Kashmir. The MeT centre in Srinagar said that the evening will witness rains, thundershowers and gusty winds at scattered places. (HT representative)

The weather turned cloudy on Thursday evening amid high velocity winds in many parts of Kashmir, including summer capital Srinagar.

“On May 30 and 31, there is a possibility of spell of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at most places with heavy rains accompanied by intense showers and gusty winds at few places,” the MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said in an update.

He warned of a possibility of landslides and mudslides at few vulnerable places. “Intense showers may generate flash floods at isolated places. Stay away from loose structures, electric poles, cables and trees etc,” he cautioned.

On Tuesday, after reeling under a heatwave for 10 days, Kashmir valley was lashed by heavy rains and at some places intense hail storms bringing down the temperatures across the Himalayan valley and causing damage to agriculture fields and orchards.

Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said that stormy weather will affect the region for the next 72 hours.

Thundershowers are expected to affect most parts of the UT, with a stronger system expected to move in from Friday night into Saturday,” Arif said on his Kashmir_weather handle on X.

“Periods of intense showers, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms may occur during this time. Persistent cloud cover will likely keep daytime temperatures below seasonal averages,” he said.

He said that intense showers may trigger landslides, shooting stones on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

“Cloudbursts and cloud to ground lightning strikes are possible while the timings and intensity of showers will vary from area to area,” he said.