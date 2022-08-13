Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vatican ambassador visits Chandigarh

Updated on Aug 13, 2022 02:34 AM IST
After offering prayers at the church, Vatican ambassador to India Rev Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli held an interaction with Catholic leaders from the Chandigarh and Karnal deanery
Diocese’s bishop Rev Ignatius Mascarenhas, along with priests and nuns of various Catholic institutions, welcomed Vatican ambassador to India Rev Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli at the Christ the King Cathedral, Sector 19, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Vatican ambassador to India Rev Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, who is on a two-day pastoral tour of the Simla-Chandigarh Diocese, visited Christ the King Cathedral, Sector 19, on Friday.

Diocese’s bishop Rev Ignatius Mascarenhas, along with priests and nuns of various Catholic institutions, welcomed him.

After offering prayers at the church, Girelli held an interaction with Catholic leaders from the Chandigarh and Karnal deanery.

The ambassador will visit various Catholic institutions in Shimla and Kauli, Patiala, during his two-day visit.

Pope Francis had appointed Girelli as the Vatican ambassador (apostolic nuncio) to India and Nepal in March 2021. Born in Predore, Bergamo, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, he was ordained as priest in June 1978 for the Diocese of Bergamo. He holds a doctorate in theology and a master’s degree in canon law.

