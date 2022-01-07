Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vax camp for government employees to be held in Ludhiana
The assistant district commissioner announce the special vaccination camp for government employees at Ludhiana, highlighting the need for staff members to be vaccinated before being assigned duties for the Punjab assembly elections
The special vaccination camp for government employees at Ludhiana, called for in view of the Punjab assembly elections, will run parallel with other camps for members of the 15-18 year old age group. (HT File)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 05:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana The district administration on Friday announced the decision to organise a special vaccination camp for all government departments at the Government College for Girls (GCG) in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections.

Assistant district commissioner (ADC) Jagraon-cum-nodal officer vaccination Dr Nayan Jassal made the announcement, highlighting the need for all government officials to be fully vaccinated given that they will be assigned election duty.

She further said the head of the respective government department will need to accompany the staff for the vaccination camp, which starts at 10 am on Friday, adding that deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma would take department-wise vaccination status review meetings at the venue.

The ADC added all the department heads had already been issued formal letters in this regard and disciplinary action, under the Election Act, would be taken against any absentees. She further said if any official was to test positive for Covid during the election duty, it would be the sole responsibility of the department head and the concerned official.

Friday, January 07, 2022
