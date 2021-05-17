Vax drive for 18+ starts in Himachal today, over 21,000 to take shot

The vaccination of people in the age group of 18-44 would start on Monday in Himachal Pradesh.

The estimated population in the age group is 31 lakh.

The state has placed an order for 74 lakh doses for the 18-44 age group and has received 1,07,620 doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune.

The remaining doses will be supplied to the state by SII in phased manner in next three-four weeks.

A state government spokesperson said that eligible people who have registered on the CoWin portal will get the jab on first come first serve basis. He said the vaccination for this age group will be held on only two days in a week — Mondays and Thursdays.

He said that vaccination will be held at 213 centres on the first day. As of now, 21,090 people have booked appointment for vaccination.

He said to avoid any inconvenience and overcrowding at the session sites, the beneficiaries should arrive as per their registered schedules only. To avoid any hassle, it has also been decided that the vaccination of 18-44 years age group will be done at dedicated sites only and exclusive vaccination sessions will be created so that there is no mix-up between the beneficiaries of these age group and the prioritised age group.

The government spokesperson said that DCs and SPs have also been requested to ensure law and order at these sites.

In the first phase, vaccination will be done on May 17, 20, 24, 27 and 31.

Another deadliest day as 70 succumb to Covid

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday witnessed deadliest day since the outbreak of Covid pandemic after 70 patients succumbed to the contagion, highest single-day fatalities. The death toll has mounted to 2,311.

Highest 30 fatalities were reported in Kangra, 11 in Shimla, six each in Mandi and Solan, four each in Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Una, two in Kullu and one each in Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Before this, maximum fatalities were reported on Friday, May 14, when 67 people lost their lives.

Kangra, Shimla and Mandi collectively account for 60% deaths. Kangra has recorded highest 662 fatalities since the outbreak, followed by Shimla where 463 people have died and Mandi, where 265 succumbed.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 2,378 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the state’s total count to 1,60,240.

Of the new cases, 787 were reported in Kangra, 336 in Solan, 242 in Shimla, 206 in Una, 181 in Chamba, 156 in Mandi, 144 in Hamirpur, 113 in Bilaspur, 95 in Sirmaur, 80 in Kullu, 23 in Lahaul-Spiti and 15 in Kinnaur.

The state also recorded 4,974 recoveries — highest in a single day. The total recoveries have reached 1,20,990.

Kangra has clocked highest recoveries of 22,706 followed by Mandi (17,748), Shimla (16,965) and Solan (15,343).

Active cases come down to 36,909

In terms of total caseload, Kangra is the worst-hit district with 34,949 infections and is followed by Mandi with 21,884 cases and Shimla with 20,560 cases.

Solan has total 19,006 cases, Sirmaur 12,282, Hamirpur 11,257, Una 10,440, Bilaspur 9,956, Chamba 7,918, Kullu 7,297, Lahaul-Spiti 2,364 and Kinnaur 2,327.

