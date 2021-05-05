Vax drive hit at govt centres in Mohali as stock perishes

With no doses of Covid-19 vaccine available on Tuesday, the inoculation drive could not be carried out at the 30 government centres in Mohali district. Every day, around 8,000 people are administered vaccines at these centres.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that vaccination could not take place as they ran out of doses. “We are hoping to receive more doses by evening or tomorrow morning, and will resume our drive,” she said.

Many people turned up at the civil hospital in Phase 6 for the vaccine but had to leave without the jabs.

The state government has already deferred the third phase of vaccination for the 18-45 age group, which was slated to begin on May 1. But the jab drive for the 45+ group is still going on at all government centres in the district.

Meanwhile, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said that the 18+ vaccination drive is expected to start in a couple of days while its registration is on.

Max Hospital will begin the jab drive for the said age group from Wednesday.

All citizens wanting to get vaccinated are required to register themselves on the CoWIN website (https://www.cowin.gov.in/home) and book their appointments on their desired /available day. The process of verification, billing and vaccination happens on site.