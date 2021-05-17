Vax shortage brings drive to halt in Punjab’s Mohali district

The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mohali has taken a severe hit due to shortage of doses for the past five days, forcing the health authorities to close all their camps in the district.

Even the two drive-through facilities that were started to an overwhelming response on May 12 have been closed for the past two days.

From around 10,000 doses being administered daily till about a week back, only 788 people were inoculated on Sunday, that too mostly at the two private hospitals – Max and Fortis – which had independently launched the drive for 18-44 years age group earlier this month.

“For the past four days, we have not got any vaccine from the central government, forcing us to close all our camps in the district. We organised the drive only at the civil hospital in Phase 6 on Sunday, that too for just a few hours,” said district epidemiologist Dr Vikrant Nagra.

On Sunday, the health department organised the drive only at the civil hospital in Phase 6, that too for just a few hours.

Nagra said the district had received 11,000 doses from the state government for the 18-44 age group, and only three-day stock is remaining. “As of now, we are administering the vaccine only to construction workers besides families of health workers and frontline workers in this category. We are hoping things will improve in the coming days,” he said.

Has been leading so far

Till May 13, vaccines were being administered at 55 centres in Mohali, including 50 government centres and five private hospitals. According to data made available by the district administration, the health authorities have administered around 3.33 lakh doses till May 16, which is among the highest in Punjab.

In fact, Mohali has shown the way by launching the first drive-in vaccination and starting a helpline to provide free cab service to senior citizens going to get jabbed. Besides providing the vaccine at government centres, the Mohali administration had also been holding special camps at industrial units, corporate offices and residential areas, which has helped it achieve highest inoculations in the tricity.

However, the situation has changed in the past few days. Manoj Dass, a social worker based in Zirakpur, said: “For the past three days, no camp has been organised for any age group here. We are approaching the authorities, but to no avail. People are now going to Chandigarh and Panchkula to get vaccinated.”

The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mohali has taken a severe hit due to shortage of doses for the past five days, forcing the health authorities to close all their camps in the district. Even the two drive-through facilities that were started to an overwhelming response on May 12 have been closed for the past two days. From around 10,000 doses being administered daily till about a week back, only 788 people were inoculated on Sunday, that too mostly at the two private hospitals – Max and Fortis – which had independently launched the drive for 18-44 years age group earlier this month. “For the past four days, we have not got any vaccine from the central government, forcing us to close all our camps in the district. We organised the drive only at the civil hospital in Phase 6 on Sunday, that too for just a few hours,” said district epidemiologist Dr Vikrant Nagra. On Sunday, the health department organised the drive only at the civil hospital in Phase 6, that too for just a few hours. Nagra said the district had received 11,000 doses from the state government for the 18-44 age group, and only three-day stock is remaining. “As of now, we are administering the vaccine only to construction workers besides families of health workers and frontline workers in this category. We are hoping things will improve in the coming days,” he said. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Expressing solidarity with Palestine is not a crime: Mehbooba Vaccination centres run out of doses in Kashmir Five Kashmir oxygen generation units diverted to Jammu Gangster Jaipal Bhullar, aides booked for killing 2 ASIs in Jagraon Has been leading so far Till May 13, vaccines were being administered at 55 centres in Mohali, including 50 government centres and five private hospitals. According to data made available by the district administration, the health authorities have administered around 3.33 lakh doses till May 16, which is among the highest in Punjab. In fact, Mohali has shown the way by launching the first drive-in vaccination and starting a helpline to provide free cab service to senior citizens going to get jabbed. Besides providing the vaccine at government centres, the Mohali administration had also been holding special camps at industrial units, corporate offices and residential areas, which has helped it achieve highest inoculations in the tricity. However, the situation has changed in the past few days. Manoj Dass, a social worker based in Zirakpur, said: “For the past three days, no camp has been organised for any age group here. We are approaching the authorities, but to no avail. People are now going to Chandigarh and Panchkula to get vaccinated.”