Lecturer held for taking 1 lakh bribe for transfer of teacher

Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ferozepur, apprehended Umesh Kumar Munjal, a lecturer posted at Government Senior Secondary School, Lalru in Mohali for accepting bribe money of ₹1.16 lakh for helping a teacher secure a transfer from Ferozepur to Abohar in Fazilka.

A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that P Ranjan lodged a complaint that his wife Priya Miglani, a government teacher, was posted at Government Senior Secondary School, Kusuwal in Ferozepur district. The school was about 180km away from his home.

Munjal approached Ranjan’s wife and offered to help her secure a transfer closer to her home. Ranjan and his wife met the accused lecturer at Muktsar on October 26, 2021. The accused lecturer (Umesh) had demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh in lieu of transfer.

The accused allegedly took ₹1.16 lakh as a bribe from the complainant on different dates and then started demanding the remaining amount of bribe.

In the meantime, the Punjab Education Department opened the portal for online transfers on June 10, 2022, and Priya Miglani was transferred to Government Senior Secondary School, Bhitiwala, Tehsil Malout, in Muktsar district. She joined the duty at the new place of posting, however, the accused lecturer kept harassing them for the remaining amount of bribe.

On Ranjan’s complaint, VB arrested and registered a case against Umesh Kumar Munjal under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station Vigilance Bureau, Ferozepur range.

