Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police ASI sent behind bars for taking bribe of 10,000 in Zira

Punjab Police ASI sent behind bars for taking bribe of 10,000 in Zira

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2023 04:33 PM IST

Accused had already taken ₹60,000 from complainant and his brother to help them get bail in a scuffle case of 2021

The vigilance bureau (VB), Ferozepur, has arrested assistant sub inspector (ASI) Gurdeep Singh, posted at city police station, Zira, for demanding and accepting a bribe of 10,000.

The vigilance bureau (VB), Ferozepur, has arrested assistant sub inspector (ASI) Gurdeep Singh, posted at city police station, Zira, for demanding and accepting a bribe of 10,000. (Representational photo)

The ASI was arrested on the complaint of Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Zira who owns a gun house.

Also read: Punjab: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Moga court in 2021 murder bid case

Stating this on Saturday, a VB spokesperson said that Sanjeev Kumar had lodged the complaint at the VB’s Ferozepur range police station after the ASI allegedly demanded 10,000 for helping him and his family members in a scuffle case registered against them under Sections 353, 186, 294, 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at Zira on August 26, 2021.

The complainant said that the ASI had taken a bribe of 5,000 to help his brother, Rajiv Kumar, in getting bail in the case on June 23, 2023, and was demanding 10,000 more. He alleged that the ASI had already taken 60,000 as bribe from them in the past.

After preliminary investigation, a VB team laid a trap and arrested the ASI accepting the bribe of 10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ferozepur bribe
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP