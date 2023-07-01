Punjab Police ASI sent behind bars for taking bribe of 10,000 in Zira

The vigilance bureau (VB), Ferozepur, has arrested assistant sub inspector (ASI) Gurdeep Singh, posted at city police station, Zira, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

The ASI was arrested on the complaint of Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Zira who owns a gun house.

Stating this on Saturday, a VB spokesperson said that Sanjeev Kumar had lodged the complaint at the VB’s Ferozepur range police station after the ASI allegedly demanded ₹10,000 for helping him and his family members in a scuffle case registered against them under Sections 353, 186, 294, 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at Zira on August 26, 2021.

The complainant said that the ASI had taken a bribe of ₹5,000 to help his brother, Rajiv Kumar, in getting bail in the case on June 23, 2023, and was demanding ₹10,000 more. He alleged that the ASI had already taken ₹60,000 as bribe from them in the past.

After preliminary investigation, a VB team laid a trap and arrested the ASI accepting the bribe of ₹10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered.

