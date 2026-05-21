VB arrests ex-PSPCL CMD, two others in graft case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau’s economic offences wing on Wednesday arrested former Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chief managing director (CMD) KD Chaudhary, former senior executive engineer Sanjeev Prabhakar and builder Amit Garg in connection with alleged irregularities in the installation of the 66 KV substation at Basant Avenue in Ludhiana. A case was registered at the economic offences wing of the VB in Ludhiana under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to vigilance bureau officials, the arrests were made following an inquiry into a complaint received in May 2021. A case was registered at the economic offences wing of the VB in Ludhiana under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A VB spokesperson said the probe revealed that the coloniser Garg, director of Damini Resort and Builders Private Limited, allegedly colluded with PSPCL field officers to get the 66 KV substation installed on 1,015 square yards inside the colony between 2014 and 15, in violation of norms and guidelines.

The investigation found that the PSPCL officials failed to assess the combined electricity load of all the interconnected colonies owned by the coloniser. Officials alleged that had the total load been calculated collectively, the entire cost of setting up the substation would have been borne by the coloniser instead of the government.

The vigilance bureau further alleged that key facts regarding the location of the substation were concealed from higher authorities. According to VB, the substation is situated nearly 3km away from Pakhowal Link Road in an undeveloped area surrounded by fields and still lacks a proper paved access road.

According to the VB, the proposal for the installation of the substation was forwarded by then XEN Prabhakar and other field officers and was subsequently approved by then CMD Chaudhary despite objections and shortcomings flagged during the process.

Officials alleged that the approvals directly benefited the Basant Avenue colony and caused financial loss to the power utility.

The VB spokesperson said all three accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway to examine the role of other officials and the extent of irregularities in the project.