VB arrests JE for accepting 25,000 bribe in Jalalabad

Updated on Aug 05, 2022 01:14 AM IST
VB team caught the JE Suwarsha while accepting bribe of 25,000 from the complainant as a first instalment in the presence of two official witnesses.
ByHT Correspondent

FEROZEPUR: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested a junior engineer (JE), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), posted at the BDPO office Jalalabad, Fazilka district, while accepting a bribe of 25,000.

In a release, the VB claimed that the accused, Suwarsha, has been arrested on the complaint of Sukhjinder Singh of Chak Rorawali (Tambuwala) village in Jalalabad.

Sukhjinder lodged a complaint with the VB alleging that he along with others planted saplings on the panchayat land under the Miyawaki technique in Chak Rorawali village and the JE demanded 50,000 as bribe to put up his case for payment after the measurement of land. The complainant further said that the deal was struck at 45,000 to be handed over in two instalments to the JE, the VB said.

After verification of the facts, a VB team caught the JE Suwarsha while accepting bribe of 25,000 from the complainant as a first instalment in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station in Ferozepur.

