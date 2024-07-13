VB questions PSPCL official over power purchase pacts

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), tasked with probing the alleged inflated power purchase agreements (PPAs), on Friday questioned Sanjay Mittal, addition superintending engineer (enforcement), posted in Sangrur. He was the officer on special duty (OSD) when retired IAS officer A Venu Prasad was at the helm of affairs of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Probing power purchase agreements signed during the 2007-2017 regime of the SAD-BJP alliance was one of the poll promises of AAP.

VB officials familiar with the development confirmed that Mittal was questioned regarding the verification of PPAs. “We are in the process to finalise the probe. Documents have been collected and are being verified,” said a PSPCL official.

Pertinently, the VB has already carried out assessment of constructions and equipment at private thermal plants which contribute to fixed costs. Officials have already visited a private thermal plant to check the claims made by it to justify the fixed costs that were approved by the power regulator.

