VB will probe illegal mining cases: Punjab minister in House

Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday informed the Vidhan Sabha that he will refer cases of illegal sand mining to the state vigilance bureau for investigation.

The mines and geology minister was responding to a query raised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha during the Question Hour on the last day of the Budget Session. Chadha had sought a reply about the recovery of compensation from contractors who were involved in illegal sand and gravel mining at three quarries — Harsha Bela, Baihara and Swara — in Ropar district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MLA claimed that ₹632 crore were to be recovered from the contractors who flouted the National Green Tribunal directions, and after including the interest the dues had piled up to ₹1,000 crore.

Bains said that the matter raised by the ruling party MLA was of grave concern and “we have written to the vigilance bureau to initiate action”.

E-vehicle policy in works

On a question raised by Congress MLA Avtar Singh Junior, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that the government would soon bring a policy for electric vehicles. He also informed the House that 8,291 e-vehicles have been registered in Punjab since April 2021.

“Our neighbouring state Haryana has received investment worth ₹1,800 crore for a plant to assemble electric vehicles, but we can’t get such offers unless we have a policy,” Avtar Singh had told the minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Question raised on village administrators

The rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal informed the House that the government has appointed invigilators (administrators) in 188 panchayats.

Congress MLA Aruna Chaudhary, who had posed the question, alleged that the government was illegally appointing administrators, to which the minister said that this was not true but he would get it checked and the officials indulging in such practices will face action.

AAP MLA refutes minister’s claim

Contradicting the claims of education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, AAP’s Ghanaur legislator Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra said that there were no playgrounds in Bosar Kalan, Hasanour, Parota, Nanansu, Rathian, Nain Kalan and Khabargarh villages in his constituency.

“What minister is saying has no truth; better if he visits my constituency,” said Pathanmajra, following which the minister accepted his invitation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OTHER CONCLUDING DAY HIGHLIGHTS

Speaker for Punjabi: Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that resolutions and other material concerning Vidhan Sabha sessions should be published in Punjabi too. The matter was highlighted by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, who also said that copies of proposed resolutions and House proceedings be supplied to all members in advance. Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer assured the House that it will be done.

PU senate nominations: The Vidhan Sabha authorised speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to nominate two MLAs to the senate of Panjab University. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa suggested that representation should be given to all parties.

Udaipur incident raised: Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains demanded a resolution to condemn the incident wherein a tailor was hacked to death in Udaipur. “Such incidents have no place in a civilised society; so it should be condemned and the House should pass a resolution and a copy be sent to the Government of India and Rajasthan government,” he requested the speaker.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Offices for MLAs in constituencies: During the Zero Hour, Congress MLA Pargat Singh demanded that MLAs — who are the “main link” between the citizens and administration — should get offices in their constituencies instead of running the operations from their house.

Law officers’ appointment issue: Congress MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal alleged that the AAP government had violated the SC Act while advertising 178 posts of law officers. Claiming that the Act specifically provides for 25% reservation to SCs and 12% to BCs, he demanded that the advertisement be rolled back.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON