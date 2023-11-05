Vehicle dealer shot in leg in Panchkula

Four armed men shot at a 31-year-old vehicle dealer in Sector 20 past Thursday midnight. A case under Sections 307 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 14 police station in Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Naveen Kumar, a resident of Surajpur village, Panchkula, sustained a bullet injury in the leg and is under treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

In his statement to police, Kumar said he dealt in sale and purchase of vehicles. On Thursday night, he and his brother Vikas were headed from Dhakoli to their house in their car around 12.15 am. Vikas was driving the vehicle.

As they reached the service lane under the Sector 20 bridge near the flyover turn, a Hyundai Creta overtook them and intercepted their vehicle.

Four youths, armed with sticks, stepped out of the car. As he approached them, they attacked him. He ran back towards his car for cover, when one of the assailants pulled out a pistol and opened fire, shooting him in the leg.

The brothers managed to flee, and Naveen was admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors alerted the police.

A case under Sections 307 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 14 police station.

