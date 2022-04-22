Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vehicle lifters’ gang busted with arrest of four in Ludhiana

The alleged vehicle lifters were arrested at a checkpoint installed near Jain Temple on Dhandra road, Ludhiana
Ludhiana police busted a gang of vehicle lifters by arresting four members. (HT File)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of four accused, recovering a total of three stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession.

The accused, identified as Manvir Singh Monty of Punjabi Bagh, Rajvir Singh of Dhandra village, Jasvinder Singh of SBS Nagar Dhandra Road and Manpreet Singh of Dhandra village, were arrested at a checkpoint installed near Jain Temple on Dhandra road on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station head officer at the Dugri police station, said that a case under sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code was registered against them.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles from the possession of the accused and later, during one-day police remand, recovered another stolen motorcycle and four mobile phones.

The SHO said that the accused were involved in lifting vehicles from various areas of the city, adding that the police arrested two accused, identified as Satinderpal of Majanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and Sanjeev of Dugri, who were hatching conspiracy to execute theft during night hours. The inquest proceeding under section 41 (1) and 109/151 of CrPC was initiated.

