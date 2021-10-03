Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vehicle lifters using press, police tags on stolen vehicles busted in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Vehicle lifters using press, police tags on stolen vehicles busted in Ludhiana

Published on Oct 03, 2021 03:06 AM IST
Apart from using press and police tags , the vehicle lifters also counterfeited plates and documents before selling the vehicle. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two members of a gang of vehicle lifters who were using ‘police’ and ‘press’ tags on stolen vehicles to avoid being stopped for checking were arrested on Saturday. Seven two-wheelers were recovered from them and their pick-up jeep was seized.

The accused are Raja, 19, of Raghunath Colony and Beant Singh , 42, of Guru Nanak Colony near Surjit Cinema in Dhandari Kalan. Raja was also employed as a labourer at a hosiery factory on Chandigarh Road, while Beant drove an auto rickshaw.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said that the accused used duplicate keys to lift the motorcycles. They would sell them to different people after changing the number plate and preparing fake documents of the vehicle.

Raja was arrested from Raghunath Colony and Beant Singh from a T-point in Mundian Kalan on Chandigarh Road. The accused confessed to have stolen the motorcycles from Sahnewal, Salem Tabri and the Giaspura area.

Beant said he had turned to crime to meet his drug habit. A case was registered under Section 379 (theft ), 411 (receiving stolen property) and 473 ( counterfeits) of the Indian Penal Code at the Jamalpur police station.

