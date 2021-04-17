Vehicles violating night curfew to be impounded in Mohali

Any vehicle found plying on Mohali roads during night curfew will be impounded if the person driving it is not among the exempted categories.

Amid a steep rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths, the district administration has announced a slew of stringent measures to ensure safety protocol compliance. The treatment, vaccination and outreach activities have also increased multifold, said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Friday.

Dayalan said attendance at marriage functions and funerals has now been restricted to 20 people, and regular inspections will be held at marriage palaces. “Not only the guests found violating safety protocols would be penalised, but action would also be taken against the owners of marriage palaces,” he said.

Special nakas are being set up around containment zones to maintain a strict vigil on unauthorised movement, and teams comprising police and revenue officers will also conduct surprise checking at markets and other crowded areas to challan the protocol violators, he said.

Police will also ensure strict enforcement of curfew from 9pm to 5am, including impounding of vehicles and shutting of liquor vends.

“We have constituted 10 additional rapid response teams per subdivision for quick response to distress calls. They will ensure Covid kit distribution and monitor health of the patients,” said the DC.

Joint teams of civil and police officers will also keep a tab on patients under home isolation to ensure there is no breach. Additional IT teams have been deployed for better data management of patients, including data entry, removal of duplicate entries, weeding out outside cases and mapping cases to identify hotspots.

Pvt hospitals to reserve 50% beds for Covid care

Reassuring the public that there is no reason to panic as there are sufficient Covid care beds in Mohali, Dayalan said private hospitals have been ordered to reserve at least 50% beds for Covid patients needing critical care as a cautionary measure.

Seven hospitals that have been assessed by experts to have provided quality Covid care in the past, including Max, Fortis, Ivy, Indus, Sohana, Grecian and Mayo, have been directed to comply, he said. These hospitals will also deploy some ambulances exclusively for Covid patients. Failure to adhere to these directions will attract criminal penalty as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code, he said.

“We are also monitoring oxygen supply to prevent shortage and overpricing,” said the DC.

PUDA, GMADA suspend public dealing

Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority have suspend public dealing at their offices in Sector 62 up to April 30.

However, the single-window service counter will remain operationalfor dispensing various public services. To take up various public complaints and issue required receipts, another counter has been set up at the ground floor of the office building, said a spokesperson.

People can also request for urgent appointment by stating the reason and name of the official concerned through an email to pudagmada.appointments@gmail.com.