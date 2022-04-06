Vehicles without HSRPs to be challaned in Chandigarh

Vehicles plying without high security registration plates (HSRPs) will be challaned from next week, the Chandigarh Traffic Police have said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the traffic police said in pursuance of orders issued by the Union ministry of road transport and highways, New Delhi, and subsequent amendment made in Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, installation of HSRPs and third registration mark (colour-coded sticker) was mandatory.

From next week, four-wheeler drivers will face a ₹5,000 fine for first-time offence and ₹10,000 the second time around. For two-wheelers, the fine amounts are ₹3,000 and ₹5,000, respectively.

Applications for affixing HSRPs and colour-coded stickers can be applied at the RLA counter of the SDM office concerned, as per the vehicle’s registered address for old vehicles, and at the dealership for new vehicles. Citizens can also avail of this service online at http://www.testsecurityplates.com/.